Sick Soup Cookie: Conservative Congealed Condiment Tucker Carlson Lusts After Miss Teen USA Contestants, Suggests Mario Lopez Slept With One [Audio]

Tucker Carlson Audio Making Sexual Comments About Miss Teen USA

Fox News’ political prolapse Tucker Carlson has had a trough of truly disgusting audio leak where he is heard rhapsodizing about the joys of sex with Miss Teen USA contestants. Emphasis on TEEN.

Carlson also took time to throw his “friend” and show host Mario Lopez under a bus saying that the former Saved By The Bell star “for sure” took one of the underaged girls to bed after the show.

There is absolutely zero corroborating evidence that any of that took place, but it didn’t stop Fox’s favorite boy from spewing the unsubstantiated claims around with stomach-churning casualness.

Exclusive: Tucker Carlson's sexual comments about a Miss Teen USA pageant are some of the most shocking yet – in new unearthed audio. pic.twitter.com/QCOzaYVYIC — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 13, 2019

F**k this guy and f**k Fox News for employing him.