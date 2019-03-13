Lip Syncing Up In My Room: Brandy’s Bizarre, Awkward Concert Performances Have Everyone Confused As Hell
- By Bossip Staff
Brandy’s Bizarre Concert Performances
Brandy is one of the GOAT R&B performers. She’s got an iconic voice and an endless array of bops. However, things have been touch and go for her lately. Things came to a head over the weekend when performance footage of her hit the internet. In the video, she’s lip-synching during Jazz In The Gardens, which isn’t out of the ordinary for singers who are dancing, but she’s not even trying.
She’s also doing a whole lot of weird dance moves that are confusing people.
Maybe it’s nothing. Maybe this it was just a bad show. We hope so.
Hit the flip to see Twitter’s reactions and questions about what the hell is going on.
