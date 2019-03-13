SMH: Salsa Sacked Sicko Who Allegedly Defiled Delivery Order With Hairy Testes Cackles In Court Over Charges

A man accused of dipping his testicles in salsa that a customer ordered online nearly derailed his plea deal with prosecutors when he laughed in court. https://t.co/J2bRzPoWSt — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) March 13, 2019

Man Arrested For Allegedly Dipping Testes Into Salsa Laughs In Court

A Tennessee man who was recently arrested for allegedly putting his testicles into a jar of a customer’s salsa almost laughed in court.

As previously reported Howard “Matt” Webb was accompanying a friend during a food delivery and allegedly retaliatorily dipped his man parts into salsa after customer only tipped his friend 89 cents.

Now, The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that the 31-year-old was scolded by a judge for chuckling about his charges. Webb pleaded guilty Tuesday to an amended charge of misdemeanor assault/offensive touching and chuckled right after.

Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert Headrick wasn’t having it however and told the defendant that the situation is “abhorrent” and that he found nothing about it cute or funny.

“What are you laughing about, Mr. Webb?” Headrick snapped. “There is nothing about this situation I find cute or funny. “It’s abhorrent!”

The Sentinel says he was sentenced to a six-month suspended sentence on supervised probation. He is required to serve 30 days in jail first, minus 21 days’ credit for the time he’s spent locked up since his arrest last month.

Webb also is required to attend 90 drug and alcohol counseling sessions within the next 90 days, and pay a $10 fine plus court costs

