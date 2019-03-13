Unbothered: Cynthia Bailey & Her Sportcaster Sweetie Hint At Their Wedding Date [Video]

Cynthia Bailey Appears On “The Real”

Cynthia Bailey looks unbothered by her “former friend’s” social media digs. The RHOA star appeared on “The Real” daytime today and brought her sportscaster sweetie Mike Hill along for the ride. Cynthia told the ladies all about her romance with the Fox Sports anchor and hinted that they might be tying the knot sooner than you think.

“We have time when Mike is ready and when God is ready, I do predict that Mike and God will be ready sometime next year,” said 50 Cynt.

Mind you Cynthia previously said she’s planning to marry Mike and move to Los Angeles to be with him.

“We talk about marriage all the time. All the time,” said Cynthia. “I’m in L.A. now. This is Mike’s city. I spend a lot of time in L.A., and yes, I can confidently say that Mike and I will be getting married. I love Lake Bailey, and so does Mike, but I think I would be in L.A. more full-time.”

Get yours, sis!