Can Dave Chappelle Keep Will From Bombing His Stand Up Routine On “Will Smith’s Bucket List”? [VIDEO]

Will Smith Enlists Help From Dave Chappelle And Alfonso Ribeiro To Take On Stand Up Comedy

There’s a new episode of “WILL SMITH’s BUCKET LIST” available now on Facebook Watch. The third episode follows Will stepping onstage to do stand up! No Bucket List challenge has made Will Smith quite so nervous as performing stand-up comedy in front of a sold out crowd. He enlists the help of his friend and comedy legend Dave Chappelle to help him craft the perfect set so he doesn’t embarrass himself front of all his friends and family.

Check out a clip below:

·How do you think he did? Seems pretty good. Watch the full episode HERE.

New episodes of Will Smith’s Bucket List drop every Wednesday at 9AM PT/12PM ET on Facebook Watch.

