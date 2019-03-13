Oh No! Raz B Nearly Bump Bump Bumps ‘Millenium Tour’ Because Of Allegedly Creepy Chris Stokes

Raz B Threatens To Drop Tour Because Alleged Abuser Chris Stokes “Felt” Present

Last night, B2K member Raz B announced he’s quitting their “Millenium Tour” after less than a week on the road.

Raz B expressed that he didn’t feel safe around Chris Stokes, the group’s former manager, and accused sexual abuser. The singer-dancer said he felt Stokes was present and alluded to Omarion knowing what he was talking about. Raz B, 33, has been consistent for over a decade with his account of alleged sexual abuse he experienced from Stokes and Marques Houston.

The rest of B2K denies experiencing any abuse.

In his initial announcement, Raz B said to fans:

“Actually lemme correct myself. Raz B is officially off the tour. I don’t feel safe, because I feel like Chris Stokes is around. So guess what? I’m off the tour. Good luck to everybody. No disrespect to Omari, cause he’s my brother. Omari, if you come talk to me and you want me to do this tour, I’ll do this tour, but I’m officially off the tour. K?”

In another deleted IG story post, he continues:

“Oh, guess what? I guess we’re about to shoot the new ‘Surviving Chris Stokes’ movie, right? So call Lifetime cause I’m ready to talk.”

Earlier today, Raz B updated fans after an outpour of support, announcing he’s BACK on the tour. He said he appreciated everyone’s “love, sympathy, and understanding. The entire ordeal has people chatting about who is right and who is wrong in this situation…

If B2K is really cool with Chris Stokes being at their concerts and backstage they're all trash af. It's one thing to not know how to move because you're a child, but y'all grown ass men. I see that as intimidation. He knows what he did to Raz B. He's sick af. — B (@BSimone24) March 13, 2019

We nearly lost Raz B from the tour, can we please keep Chris Stokes away from this man! See how Twitter is weighing in on this after the flip.