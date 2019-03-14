“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Romeo Pledges To Be There For Angela After Tragedy [VIDEO]

Romeo And Angela’s Potential Romance Is Sidetracked By Tragedy

The season finale for “Growing Up Hip Hop” airs tonight and we’ve got an exclusive clip for you!

Just when Angela and Romeo take a chance at love, Angela’s world falls apart when tragedy strikes and shocks all. Dame checks on a troubled Briana who makes a brutal decision no one saw coming.

GROWING UP HIP HOP – “Run To You” – Airs Thursday, March 14 at 9/8C