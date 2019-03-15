Second To None: Dreezy, Lupe Fiasco, Vic Mensa, Lil Rel, Don C, & More Perform In Celebration Of AT&T’s 312 Day

Dreezy, Lupe Fiasco, Vic Mensa, Lil Rel, Don C, & More Perform In Celebration Of AT&T’s 312 Day

Keeping the room alive with energy, hip hop natives Dreezy, Vic Mensa, and Lupe Fiasco each took to the stage performing their old and new hits! Dreezy performed a melody of Body, Chanel Slides, Close To You and more. Vic Mensa kept the crowd buzzing performing 16 Shots, Deserve It, and U Mad. And Lupe Fiasco closed out the night performing Kick Push, Superstar, Show Goes On and Cripple.

Between hip hop acts, the night also featured DJ sets from influential Chicago artists Sahar Habibi and a special surprise performance from The Twilite Tone. Check out more photos on the flip.