New Video: R&B Songstress Angelica Vila Drops Visuals For “More In The Morning”
- By Bossip Staff
Straight out of the Bronx, rising R&B star Angelica Vila drops the visual for her new single “More in the Morning”, produced by Cool & Dre. Discovered by Fat Joe, and signed to his RNG label in partnership with Roc Nation / Republic Records, Angelica Vila is on the verge of making a REAL mark in music with her captivating sound. Check out the video below, let us know if you’re rockin’ with it!
