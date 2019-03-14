#BlackInkCrew: Sky’s Baby Daddy Is A Whole Trash Bag But Here’s Why Ceaser And Teddy Are Getting Dragged Over Him
The Black Ink Crew season premiere was dramatic as hell just like we thought it would be when we saw the trailer. The drama surrounded Sky and her baby daddy popping up on the scene. He seemed like a real piece of work and was cursing and getting all up in Sky’s face. She also seemed to indicate that there was something that happened to her at his hands when she was 14. Things got heated as hell.
Meanwhile, a lot of the show was centered around Alex’s injury. Alex got jumped by Ceaser and Teddy last season and now his back is jacked up. Actually, the duo spent much of last season jumping dudes and throwing hands. However, why didn’t they have that energy for Sky’s baby daddy? Why didn’t they jump him for talking crazy? They’re selective jumpers? Twitter is calling shenanigans.
Take a look at all the chaos from last night…
