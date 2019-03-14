Hi Krystal: Meet The New #BlackInkCrew BANGER Who Has Viewers Ready To Hop The 6 Train

- By Bossip Staff
Krystal Black Ink Crew

Source: Black In Crew / VH1

#BlackInkCrew Welcomes Krystal, But Is She Trouble?

It’s a brand new season for the Black Ink Crew, and since Donna and Alex are out there’s been a new hire.

Tati, the shop’s “VP” introduced everyone to Krystal aka Kill_lustrator. The BX beauty has been tatting for over 7 years and she might be a PROBLEM in more ways than one. It seems like she may end up distracting Teddy from his situationship with Tati. Meanwhile, did we mention she’s gorgeous?

🌶 @ito.visuals

The men in the shop could barely focus when she walked in and we see why.

Hit the flip for more of Krystal’s banging photos.

🌞

🍰

🌹

🧚🏽‍♀️

    #Blackinkcrew Season 7 😈

    You got alot to be smiling for.

    💐

    💚💚💚

    Happy Thanksgiving 🦃

    🎨🌈✨ @tobshudson

    Everything’s better in twos.

    🌷

    🏍

    😋

    Butter-pecan 😋

