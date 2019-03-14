SMH: Cops Do Wellness Check On R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Fearing They Carried Out “Suicide Pact”

Anonymous Tipster Tells Police R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Have “Suicide Pact”

According to a PEOPLE report, Chicago Police did a wellness check at R. Kelly‘s Trump Tower condo Tuesday in fear that his girlfriends were attempting to carry out a “suicide pact.”

It was a false alarm.

In a police radio call shared online, an anonymous caller can be heard telling officers that Kelly’s girlfriend Azriel Clary and “four other women, who are victims of R. Kelly are planning to carry out a suicide pact at one of the condos at Trump Tower.”

The anonymous caller, however, did not specify when the alleged suicide would take place or give a specific unit number.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed they did a wellness check on the young women to PEOPLE in a statement.

“Police received a call from an out of state anonymous caller stating that people at the location were going to carry out a suicide pact. Police on scene conducting a wellness check and it is not a bonafide incident,” the statement said.

When asked to comment, Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg told PEOPLE, “It is offensive that anyone gives this any credibility.”