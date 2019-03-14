Co-Parenting Papi: Drake Treats Baby Mama To Concert & Dinner In Paris

Drake and Sophie Brussaux Reunite Over Concert And Dinner

Drake is on his mature father isht.

His baby mama, Sophie Brussaux posted photos of her attending his show in Paris, France last night. From her caption, she was accompanied by an unknown guest and dad at the event. Last night’s show was Drake’s first of three shows at the AccorHotels Arena, so Sophie got to be his first VIP guest to experience it.

Sophie’s words under the photo translates to: “Dad, do you take a good picture of us ok?” – “Dad take the same but with the flash, see!” – “Wait, I’m putting my scarf back on”

Previously, Drake rapped about folks judging him for hiding his baby and BM, but they seem cool! Sophie danced to his records while her family recorded her. Then the video cut to her at the dinner table with her mom and you can see Drake’s face and beard in the distance. He sat directly across from her. Here is video of Sophie dancing to her baby daddy’s music (via TMZ), originally appearing on her IG story.

The clip of Sophie, her guests, and Drake at dinner can be found here.

Sweet right?