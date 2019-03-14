Welp, Here We Go! Beto O’Rourke FINALLY Announces That He’s Running For President In 2020

Beto O’Rourke Is Running For President

Beto O’Rourke has bees pussyfooting around the subject of his potential presidential campaign ever since he lost his bid to become the governor of Texas to Ted Cruz last year.

Well, today, we can finally remove the “potential” because Beto took to Twitter to announce his plans in 2020.

I am running to serve you as the next president. The challenges we face are the greatest in living memory. No one person can meet them on their own. Only this country can do that, and only if we build a movement that includes all of us. Say you're in: https://t.co/EKLdkVET2u pic.twitter.com/lainXyvG2n — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 14, 2019

According to CNN, Beto is on the road on a 3-day tour through Iowa, but he’ll be holding what will likely be a HUGE campaign rally in El Paso, Texas on March 30. The border city serves as not only a home field for Beto, but a finger in the eye of Donald Trump who lied on El Paso saying that the city had been ravaged by immigrant crime until barriers were built to “protect” citizens from the evil Mexicans…

It also appears that the environment and possibly the Green New Deal will be a significant part of Beto’s plea to the American people.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, O’Rourke said the 2020 campaign has “got to be about the big things that we hope to achieve and enact and do for one another.” He said that “the most pressing, the most urgent, the most existential challenge of them all is climate. And the scientists, beyond a shadow of a doubt, know that we have at a maximum 12 years in order to enact significant change to meet that threat and reduce the consequences of the decisions that we made in the past — the consequences that our kids and the generations that follow will bear.”

What say you? Can you see yourself casting a vote for Bet.