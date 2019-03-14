Ooh Baby: Ashanti Sets Another Yammmazing Thirst Trap During Legendary Trinidad Vacay
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Ashanti Is STILL Slayyying In Trinidad
Sun-kissed thirst rap Goddess Ashanti was back at it again with her delicious shenanigans. This time, flaunting her flaaawless baaawdy (at 38!!!!!!) on Maracas beach during her now legendary Trinidad vacay that we hope NEVER ends.
Peep Ashanti’s latest world-stopping thirst trap on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.