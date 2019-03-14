Bathtub Dirt Ring Post Malone Claps Back At Crusty Swamp Critter Yelawolf, Ignites Mustiest Beef Ever

Post Malone Vs. Yelawolf

We don’t know what bottomless hole Yelawolf crawled out of but he signaled his return by dissing Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy and most notably human poot cloud Post Malone (who he called an “appropriation thief”–oooh!) in his spicy “Bloody Sunday” freestyle that sparked a Culture Vulture Civil War highlighted by a hilariously blasé Posty response on Twitter.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Posty vs. Yelawolf on the flip.