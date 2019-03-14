Bathtub Dirt Ring Post Malone Claps Back At Spicy Swamp Critter Yelawolf, Ignites Mustiest Beef Ever
- By Bossip Staff
Post Malone Vs. Yelawolf
We don’t know what bottomless hole Yelawolf crawled out of but he announced his return by dissing Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy and most notably human poot cloud Post Malone (who he called an “appropriation thief”–oooh!) in his spicy “Bloody Sunday” freestyle that sparked a Culture Vulture Civil War highlighted by a hilariously blasé Posty response on Twitter.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Posty vs. Yelawolf on the flip.
Posty’s response to Yelawolf’s spicy diss…
And the rest is musty Rap beef history…
