Bathtub Dirt Ring Post Malone Claps Back At Spicy Swamp Critter Yelawolf, Ignites Mustiest Beef Ever

- By Bossip Staff
Post Malone Vs. Yelawolf

We don’t know what bottomless hole Yelawolf crawled out of but he announced his return by dissing Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy and most notably human poot cloud Post Malone (who he called an “appropriation thief”–oooh!) in his spicy “Bloody Sunday” freestyle that sparked a Culture Vulture Civil War highlighted by a hilariously blasé Posty response on Twitter.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Posty vs. Yelawolf on the flip.

Posty’s response to Yelawolf’s spicy diss…

And the rest is musty Rap beef history…

