Rich The Kid Is Being Sued By His Former Landlord For Alleged Valentine’s Day Prank

Rich The Kid Sued For Posting Phone Number On Twitter

It looks like Rich The Kid is in hot water for an alleged prank he pulled on Valentine’s Day

According to reports from TMZ, the rapper supposedly pulled a prank on his former landlord’s attorney who was trying to collect on late rent he owed, and now, she’s suing him for it.

Maro Burunsuzyan just filed a suit against the New York native, claiming that Rich purposely posted her phone number publicly on his social media. According to the documents, Maro says that Rich tweeted out “Valentines calls me” on February 14, followed by her personal cell phone number.

As a result of this, Maro claims that she was absolutely bombarded by no less than 500 text messages and multiple phone calls from Rich the Kid fans who, of course, thought it was his phone number.

Maro says she’s been hounding Rich in court for damages and late rent she claims he owes for a house her client rented to him this past summer, which is why she believes he “pranked” her in the first place. He moved out in January, and Maro says he’s been giving her the runaround ever since.

In the documents, the lawyer says that she told him on Valentine’s Day they were done talking about the situation, since it was clear he wasn’t going to pay her. According to Maro, she says he responded with “Oh, really?” And shortly afterward is when Maro claims he posted her number on Twitter and the harassment from fans followed.

The alleged tweet Rich sent appears to have been deleted since.

Maro Burunsuzyan is asking a judge for an unspecified amount in damages.