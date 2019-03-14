Goodies: Ciara Says It Took A ‘Lot Of Prayer’ Not To Sanctified Smash Russell Wilson Before Marriage
View this post on Instagram
Singer. Dancer. Wife. Mother. Founder of her own company. The incredible @Ciara covers our April issue in @GivenchyOfficial. She opens up achieving success, new music, her relationship, and taking her game to the next level. Read @lolaogunnaike’s interview at the link in bio! I Photographed by @philpoynter; Styled by @karlawelchstylist
Ciara Covers InStyle, Talks Her Marriage & Motherhood
Stylish CiCi is covering InStyle magazine. Ciara is the mag’s spring cover star and in it, she’s speaking on marriage and motherhood. By now we all know that the happily married Wilsons did NOT have a body party before they tied the knot in 2016.
Now Mrs. Wilson’s declaring that that was no easy feat.
She told InStyle (shortly after being on Facetime with a shirtless Russell), that she prayed A LOT to have the strength not to sanctified smash her holy honey to Corinthian crumbles.
“That took a lot of prayer,” the singer says only half-jokingly. “It was hard. I can’t lie.”
CiCi’s previously spoken about their decision noting that “you shouldn’t feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you” so it’s not surprising that she’s bringing their marriage pact up again.
View this post on Instagram
“I’ve heard a lot of noes, and I still hear them to this day.” @Ciara is under no illusion about the challenges she’ll inevitably face as an entrepreneur. She recently launched her own company, Beauty Marks Entertainment (BME), which houses all her various projects including a new record label. “But I’m not taking my eyes off the goal. I always say, ‘I am a woman of ambition on a mission, and I’m gonna get it.’” AMEN. Read @lolaogunnaike’s April cover story at the link in bio. I Photographed by @philpoynter; Styled by @karlawelchstylist
In addition to speaking on remaining chaste, she also detailed recovering from her famously bad breakup with Future. According to CiCi, she did some introspection and figured out what she really wanted.
“If you want to get somewhere in life, you’ve got to have a compass. You’ve got to know where you really want to get to. And my heart, soul, spirit, and mind just desired to be loved. To be truly loved the right way.” Knowing what she wanted was as important as discovering what she could no longer tolerate. “I knew I didn’t want to cry tears of hurt anymore,” she says. “I didn’t want to keep going around in circles.”
There’s lots more to the interview like Ciara revealing that she wants lots more kids (“I want to have as many kids as I can”) and CiCi speaking on Beauty Marks Entertainment (BME) her new venture aimed at intersecting music, fashion, and philanthropy.
You can read the InStyle interview in its entirety here.
The mag held a cover party for Ciara last night at New York’s Hudson Yards. A Tom Ford rocking CiCi and Russell Wilson attended and posed outside for paparazzi.
More InStyle cover girl CiCi on the flip.
Ciara also proved that she can dance to anything and hit some 1, 2 steps to country and polka for the publication.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.