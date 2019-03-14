Goodies: Ciara Says It Took A ‘Lot Of Prayer’ Not To Sanctified Smash Russell Wilson Before Marriage

Ciara Covers InStyle, Talks Her Marriage & Motherhood

Stylish CiCi is covering InStyle magazine. Ciara is the mag’s spring cover star and in it, she’s speaking on marriage and motherhood. By now we all know that the happily married Wilsons did NOT have a body party before they tied the knot in 2016.

Now Mrs. Wilson’s declaring that that was no easy feat.

She told InStyle (shortly after being on Facetime with a shirtless Russell), that she prayed A LOT to have the strength not to sanctified smash her holy honey to Corinthian crumbles.

“That took a lot of prayer,” the singer says only half-jokingly. “It was hard. I can’t lie.”

CiCi’s previously spoken about their decision noting that “you shouldn’t feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you” so it’s not surprising that she’s bringing their marriage pact up again.

In addition to speaking on remaining chaste, she also detailed recovering from her famously bad breakup with Future. According to CiCi, she did some introspection and figured out what she really wanted.

“If you want to get somewhere in life, you’ve got to have a compass. You’ve got to know where you really want to get to. And my heart, soul, spirit, and mind just desired to be loved. To be truly loved the right way.” Knowing what she wanted was as important as discovering what she could no longer tolerate. “I knew I didn’t want to cry tears of hurt anymore,” she says. “I didn’t want to keep going around in circles.”

There’s lots more to the interview like Ciara revealing that she wants lots more kids (“I want to have as many kids as I can”) and CiCi speaking on Beauty Marks Entertainment (BME) her new venture aimed at intersecting music, fashion, and philanthropy.

You can read the InStyle interview in its entirety here.

The mag held a cover party for Ciara last night at New York’s Hudson Yards. A Tom Ford rocking CiCi and Russell Wilson attended and posed outside for paparazzi.

More InStyle cover girl CiCi on the flip.