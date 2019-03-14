Seriously?! England Man Suffered From A Deadly Skull Infection After Cleaning His Ears With A Cotton Swab

Man Who Cleaned His Ear With Cotton Swab Got A Skull Infection

Well, this is absolutely frightening…

A man in England has (understandably) sworn off cleaning his ears with cotton swabs after developing a potentially life-threatening infection, which not only affected his hearing, but also spread to the lining of his brain and caused neurological symptoms, according to a new report.

The 31-year-old man’s troubles started when the tip of a cotton swab got stuck inside his ear canal, but he told doctors that he wasn’t sure exactly how or when this actually happened. You’d think a little bit of cotton left in your ear may sound harmless, but in this case, it wreaked havoc.

The man ended up developing a severe bacterial infection that started in his ear canal, progressed into the bone at the base of his skull and then moved upward, into the lining of his brain, according to Dr. Alexander Charlton.

Even though the infection didn’t actually enter the man’s brain, according to doctors, it was clearly causing some neurological symptoms. The man ended up being rushed to the emergency room after experiencing a seizure and collapsing. Charlton told Live Science that he suspects that either toxins from the bacterial infection or pressure on the brain from the infection is what ended up triggering the seizure.

The man’s initial symptoms started long before his seizure occurred, though. The 31-year-old had been experiencing pain and discharge from his left ear for about 10 days prior to the seizure and had headaches on the left side of his head that were so severe, they made him vomit. He also started having trouble remembering people’s names.

The man simply didn’t think the problems in his ear were anything new, as he told doctors that he had experienced left ear pain and hearing loss over the past five years and had been treated twice for severe ear infections on that same side.