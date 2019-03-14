Most Expensivest Ice: 2 Chainz Shows Off His Insane Jewelry Collection [Video]

2 Chainz Shows Off His Traveling Jewelry Set

With a name like 2 Chainz, the man really has no choice than to be the iciest in the room at all times–and he wears that badge with pride.

The Atlanta rapper stopped by GQ to show off his traveling jewelry set, which includes some insanely expensive and impressive pieces. If you’re in the mood to feel poor today, look no further than this video of 2 Chainz bundled up in a luxurious fur, firing off the price points for the couple pieces of jewelry he happens to have with him.

Peep the rapper’s extraordinary collection down below: