Oh, You An ATHLETE Athlete: Former NFL Star Chad Johnson Signs A Contract With Semi- Professional Soccer Club

Chad Johnson Joins The United Premier Soccer League

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson is moving on to a new sport: Soccer.

The former baller just signed a contract with semi-professional soccer club Boca Raton FC, the team announced on Tuesday. Johnson is going to make his soccer debut on Saturday as a forward in the United Premier Soccer League.

“Chad is a tremendous athlete. He has proven himself (on) the gridiron and will now prove himself in the soccer pitch,” Boca Raton FC coach Jim Rooney said about the player in a statement. “Chad has had some great training and preseason matches with us and we are excited to continue this journey with him.”

During his time as a football player, Johnson made six Pro Bowl appearances in 11 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots, finishing his career with 766 receptions for more than 11,000 yards. But beyond his skills on the field, he was best-known for his personality outside of football, which includes antics like his outrageous touchdown celebrations and his outspoken nature off of the field.

Johnson–who notably changed his last name to “Ochocinco” for a short time in honor of his jersey number–last played in the NFL back in 2011. Funnily enough, that same year, Johnson had a four-day tryout with Major League Soccer’s Sporting Kansas City–so it’s safe to say he’s been wanting to get into the ball kicking business for a while.

“I’m really excited to join the team and contribute in any way possible,” the 41-year-old said about the new opportunity in a statement. “For me, this is more than just an opportunity but a dream come true that I was never able to fulfill during my childhood.”

Ad of course, Johnson will wear Number 85 for Boca Raton FC, according to the club.