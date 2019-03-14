What Can Brown Sue For You? 19 Black UPS Employees File Class Action Suit Against Company Over “Culture Of Racism”

Black UPS Employees File Lawsuit Over Racist Practices

UPS, a company known for making deliveries, is now on the receiving end of a delivery…of a subpoena.

According to USAToday, 19 African-American UPS employees in Ohio have come together to sue their employer over claims that the company “enabled, tolerated, and purposefully promoted and encouraged a culture of racism and racially discriminatory conduct.”

In addition to the company itself, 5 managers and supervisors were also named in the lawsuit for fostering a racially hostile workplace.

“African-American employees come to work each day not knowing whether a racist comment or conduct will confront them, being concerned that smirking or laughing white employees are ridiculing them because of their race, and walking on eggshells to avoid triggering a problem,” the suit reads.

It wasn’t just “comments” and jokes that Black employees allegedly had to deal with…

In a July 2016 incident, the lawsuit alleges, one of the defendants created two nooses and hung them over the desk of an African American employee while a supervisor and other white co-workers made jokes.

WTF is funny about that?

Obviously, UPS is trying to shake the mayo off their brown coats like a shaggy dog coming in from the rain:

“UPS promptly investigated and took swift disciplinary action against those found to have engaged in inappropriate actions, including the discharge of two employees,” UPS spokesperson Dean Foust said in a statement. “Since that time the company has participated in remedial actions in cooperation with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission so that employees are trained and our operations are monitored to ensure we maintain a positive work environment free of harassment.”

Mmmmhm. Right.