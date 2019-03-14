Bride Goes Full Zilla After Her Bridesmaid Sleeps With Stripper On Season Premiere Of “Bridezillas” [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Bridezillas Returns With Episode About Bridesmaid Hooking Up With Dancer
“Bridezillas” Byke! The Season 13 premiere airs Friday and it looks like things are starting off with a bang. Check out an exclusive clip below:
CelebZilla Shannon’s “celebrity wedding” may be a fail when the bridesmaid dresses cause this Bad Girl to have a major meltdown. HangryZilla Jasyln loses it at her wild bachelorette when the stripper, Lethal, hooks up with a bridesmaid!
BRIDEZILLAS – “HANGRYZILLA & CELEBZILLA” – Airs Friday, March 15th at 10/9C on WeTV
