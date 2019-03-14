Boeing 737 Max 8 & 9 Planes Grounded After Ethiopian Airlines Crash

737 Max 8 & 9 Planes Grounded

Deranged deplorable in office is following in the footsteps of actual world leaders and making a declaration about an aircraft. Cheeto In Chief announced Wednesday that all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 planes are to be grounded IMMEDIATELY in the wake of that Ethiopian Airlines crash.

CNN reports that he’d originally deemed the planes safe to fly even as dozens of other nations banned them after they were involved in two fatal disasters. He now says that the Max 8 and Max 9 are grounded in light of new information about last week’s crash, which killed 157 people.

“We didn’t have to make this decision today,” he said. “We could have delayed it. We maybe didn’t have to make it at all. But I felt it was important both psychologically and in a lot of other ways. “The safety of the American people, of all people, is our paramount concern,” he told reporters.

The planes in the air during the grounding were ordered to land at their destination and remain grounded.

Some 42 other countries banned flights on the jets.



Do you feel safer now that the Max 8 & 9 planes won’t be in the air?