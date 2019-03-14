Kendrick Sampson, Rashad Jennings & More Talk Black Mental Health On MTV’s ‘Sound On’ [Video]

They Also Discuss The Black Violence They See In The Media

MTV News is brining Black mental health to the forefront with their new series Sound On.

The show hopes to bring complicated topics to a round table of stars and activists. In the latest episode, actor Kendrick Sampson, Youtuber Kat Blaque, rapper Kodie Shane, NFL running back Rashad Jennings, and writer Clarkisha Kent talk about their experience with mental health.

They even touch on all the violence they see against Black people in the media and debate whether it’s overexposure. Watch Shane and Sampson get especially passionate about their thoughts in the clip below, and you can hit the next page for the full episode!