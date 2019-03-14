The Saga Continues: Jussie Smollett Enters Plea Of “Not Guilty”

Jussie Smollett Pleads “Not Guilty” At Arraignment

As previously reported, Jussie Smollett was indicted on 16 charges after Chicago PD accused him of staging his own attack back in January.

The indictment reportedly includes a charge for each supposed lie Jussie told police—but the Empire actor maintains his innocence, as he pled “not guilty” PERIODT. According to The Hollywood Reporter…

“Jussie Smollett entered a plea of not guilty on Thursday in a Chicago courtroom on charges he lied to police when he reported that he was the victim of a hate crime earlier this year. The Empire actor was initially charged with disorderly conduct via the class 4 felony false report allegation and later indicted on 16 felony counts for allegedly lying to authorities about an attack that took place in January wherein he claimed he was targeted by two Donald Trump supporters and beaten because he is African-American and homosexual.

Just Jared states the actor will return to court on April 17. Meanwhile, Empire—Jussie included—has returned to television with its first new episode since his attack.