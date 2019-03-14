Pure Comedy: Shaq Cries While Trying To Conquer The Spicy Wings Challenge On ‘Hot Ones’ [Video]

Shaq Tries to Not Make a Face While Eating Spicy Wings

On this week’s episode of Hot Ones, NBA legend Shaq joins host Sean Evans for a highly-requested episode.

As many of his fans saw previously via his “One Chip Challenge,” Shaq and spicy food are not a fan of one another–but he’s still here to take things all the way. Peep the episode down below as the basketball legend tries not to make a face, talking about everything from blowing his first big check, to his best prank on “Inside the NBA” co-host Charles Barkley.