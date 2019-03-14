When Being A ‘Freak’ Goes Wrong: Adina Howard’s Says Swiping Wanya Morris From Brandy Got Her Dropped From Label [Video]

Adina Howard On Unsung Reveals Album Was Shelved Because Of Wanya & Brandy Beef

Adina Howard fumbled her “Freak like Me” bag by being a side chick? On the recent episode of Unsung, friends of Adina tell the story of how her dating Boyz II Men star Waya Morris, while he was with Brandy, caused her to lose her record deal. Brandy and Adina apparently had beef while being signed to the same label.

The Adina Howard and Brandy conflict eventually made its way to the top of the label. And, let’s just say words were exchanged.

Press play to hear it.