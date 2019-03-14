Whew: Howard Stern Ferociously Flames Fellow Trash-Talker Wendy Williams ‘F*** You And Your Mysterious Illness’

Howard Stern Vs. Wendy Williams

Looks like Wendy Williams has met her match. On Wednesday’s episode of her show, Wendy spoke about Howard Stern‘s new book, Howard Stern Comes Again, and claimed that the author has “gone Hollywood”. But in true Stern fashion, he did not hold his tongue when responding to the talk show host’s shade.

The veteran radio personality lashed out his SiriusXM show saying:

“What evidence do you have that I’m Hollywood, honey? I grew up a scumbag and I’m still treated like a scumbag. What because I found success now I’m ‘Hollywood?’ All she talks on that show is about Hollywood. That’s as Hollywood as you get. If anyone in Hollywood called her to hang out, she’d [be there] in two seconds. All of that is a projection!”

He continued:

“Jealous b—h. You are nobody to me . You’ll never be me, Wendy. You’ll never be me. You can pretend to be me, you can pretend to be like me, but you’re not. F—k you and your dumb show and your mystery illness. She disappears for two months, nobody knows why, and now she’s questioning me? I never fainted on my show either.”

Clearly, Wendy pushed a button, because Stern’s rant didn’t stop there.

“Nobody likes you, that’s why you can’t go Hollywood. People do not like her. [Her staff] was doing a dance over at ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ when she was out. She’s a big pain in the a—. I hate to break the news to you, honey. Good thing you hurried back.”

Sheesh!