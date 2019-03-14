YBN Almighty Jay’s Attackers Have Been Karma Handcuffed By The Feds For Attempted Murder Of NYPD Cop

YBN Almighty Jay’s Attackers Arrested For Another Crime

The gentlemen who relieved YBN Almighty Jay of his luxury goods, cash, wallet, and dignity have been arrested, but not for attacking the young rapper.

According to TMZ, the feds arrested a street gang called the “Jack Boyz” which is comprised of Zae Numbafive and three other men. The crew was popped in the Bronx on Wednesday and were charged with attempted murder in the aid of racketeering in addition to firearm charges in connection with the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer.

Yeah. Dat way.

If convicted of the crime each man is facing life in prison.

Feds asked the men about the attack on Jay and two of them allegedly admitted to being on the scene but claim they didn’t touch the rapper. Sources say that Jay will cooperate with investigators but likely won’t be any help because he doesn’t think he can identify anyone as he was basically running for his life and injured.

We’ll bring you guys more as soon as we know more.