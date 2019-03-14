Lil Mo Hints She’s Finally Free From Her Continuously Creepin Hubby—Super Woman Separation On The Way?

Lil Mo Hints At Karl Dargan Breakup, Again

Enough is enough.

That’s the message that Lil Mo is seemingly sending about her continuously creepin’ spouse. As previously reported Lil Mo was horrfied on WE tv’s “Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition” to hear that her husband Karl Dargan was caught on camera Facetiming another woman.

“Tell me you love me,” he told the mystery girl on the phone.

Now Mo’s echoing what she said before; it’s time to move on.

Ahead of today’s new episode, Mo’s telling Twitter that while “it hurts”, she has to do what’s best for her five kids.

this hurts soooo bad. BUT this the last L i’m taking for the TEAM (my 5 that keeps me alive). love y’all ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — LIL' MO (@THELILMOSHOW) March 12, 2019

She also added that the “enemy destroyed something so lit.”

Was it the enemy or Ka……NVM.

Do YOU think it’s a wrap (for real this time) between Lil Mo and Karl Dargan???