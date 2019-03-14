Lil Mo Hints She’s Finally Free From Her Continuously Creepin Hubby—Super Woman Separation On The Way?
Lil Mo Hints At Karl Dargan Breakup, Again
Enough is enough.
That’s the message that Lil Mo is seemingly sending about her continuously creepin’ spouse. As previously reported Lil Mo was horrfied on WE tv’s “Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition” to hear that her husband Karl Dargan was caught on camera Facetiming another woman.
“Tell me you love me,” he told the mystery girl on the phone.
Now Mo’s echoing what she said before; it’s time to move on.
Ahead of today’s new episode, Mo’s telling Twitter that while “it hurts”, she has to do what’s best for her five kids.
She also added that the “enemy destroyed something so lit.”
Was it the enemy or Ka……NVM.
Do YOU think it’s a wrap (for real this time) between Lil Mo and Karl Dargan???
On MBC, Mo questioned if her husband was in love with another woman.
Mo also agreed with Soulja Boy that they “lost a bond” over some dumb s***.
Mo clearly feels unappreciated.
