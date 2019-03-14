Proud Papa Preciousness: Lance Gross Brings His Baby Girl Berkeley Brynn To ‘Wonder Park’
- By Bossip Staff
Lance Gross Has Daddy Daughter Date To “Wonder Park” Premiere
How cute is Lance Gross’ daughter Berkeley? Lance and his princess were photographed at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Wonder Park’ on Sunday at the Regent Village Theater in Westwood, CA.
Lance also posted this picture of Berkeley enjoying some cotton candy.
DJ Damage also attended with his son Legend
Our favorite “This Is Us” cutie Faithe Herman was also at the premiere.
Check out more photos of WONDER PARK stars Mila Kunis, Kim Jeong, and more at the premiere below:
