BOSSIP Premiere: ATL’s Own Taylor Girlz Drop Visuals For New Single ‘Late Night Snack’ [Video]

Taylor Girlz Premiere ‘Late Night Snack’ Video

Ladies, if you’ve ever caught your man in the act of creeping on you, then the Taylor Girlz have just the banger for you. The Atlanta bred duo dropped visuals for their latest single “Late Night Snack” which will mark the countdown to their highly anticipated music project “NO CAP”.

The EP is set to hit all music platforms on April 6, 2019 and will feature fiery lyrics, feminist antidotes and female empowerment vibes. Check out the Cricket directed video above.