Wiz Kid: Detroit Teen Accepted To 41 Colleges, Receives Over $300K In Scholarships 

While rich, White people are paying for their kids to attend college, Black kids are making it happen with sheer brilliance alone. Detroit high school senior, Michael Love, has been accepted into 41 colleges and is being awarded over $300,000 in scholarships.

Love told WXYZ:

“I got told a lot when I was younger I couldn’t do this, I couldn’t do that. So I just wanted to show people I’m better than what they think I am. I proved them all wrong.”

Michael’s mom says she thought her son when crazy when he told her he applied to 50 colleges— but his hard work certainly paid off. Now the only thing left for the teen to do is decide from his abundance of acceptance letters.

His dream is to be an aerospace engineer one day. Congrats, Michael!