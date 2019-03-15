We Were Rooting For You! Celebrities Who Broke OUR Hearts By Cheating On Their Baes

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

People Who Broke Our Hearts By Cheating We normal folk stay invested in celebrities’ lives. Maybe too much. We are especially invested in celebrity relationships. That’s why when they fall apart or someone cheats we get our hearts broken like we got lied to and cheated on. It’s all pretty sad, really. With that said, let’s look at some cheaters, alleged and proven, that had us flipping out and tearing their pictures out of our diaries. Wait? What? Who said that? Nevermind.

Jay – Z – We could not believe that he…or anyone…would cheat on Beyonce. At least we got a great album or two out of it.

T.I. – He and Tiny were supposed to be the rap couple that would ride or die no matter what. Damn. Cold world.

View this post on Instagram #London #BAFTA #UmbrellaAcademy 📸 by @dandremichael A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on Feb 11, 2019 at 2:58pm PST Kendu Isaacs – Nobody really cares about him but, man, we all just want Aunt Mary to be happy. To find out he cheated on her?! Damn, man.

View this post on Instagram ☀️sleep is the cousin of death. A post shared by jesse Williams (@ijessewilliams) on Feb 16, 2019 at 6:10pm PST Jesse Williams – This man gave a whole speech about black women so hearing that he’d cheated on his queen had us shook. (We’re still holding out that it’s not true.)

