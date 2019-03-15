We Were Rooting For You! Celebrities Who Broke OUR Hearts By Cheating On Their Baes
We normal folk stay invested in celebrities’ lives. Maybe too much. We are especially invested in celebrity relationships. That’s why when they fall apart or someone cheats we get our hearts broken like we got lied to and cheated on. It’s all pretty sad, really. With that said, let’s look at some cheaters, alleged and proven, that had us flipping out and tearing their pictures out of our diaries. Wait? What? Who said that? Nevermind.
Jay – Z – We could not believe that he…or anyone…would cheat on Beyonce. At least we got a great album or two out of it.
T.I. – He and Tiny were supposed to be the rap couple that would ride or die no matter what. Damn. Cold world.
Kevin Hart – He did this whole tour about how he’d learned from his mistakes and was making his life better with his second marriage then he cheated on her too!
Kendu Isaacs – Nobody really cares about him but, man, we all just want Aunt Mary to be happy. To find out he cheated on her?! Damn, man.
Carmelo Anthony – Him and Lala were the NBA/entertainment couple we all loved and Melo damn near lost her.
Jesse Williams – This man gave a whole speech about black women so hearing that he’d cheated on his queen had us shook. (We’re still holding out that it’s not true.)
Robin Thicke – He and Paula had such an adorable relationship and, man, he threw it all away like a damn fool.
Tiger Woods – Man, you were supposed to be the scandal-less sports GOAT and you threw it all away.
Kristen Stewart – Remember how she was dating Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson and she got caught cheating on him with her damn director?! Whooo
