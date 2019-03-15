Worth The Drama: Erica Mena Has Been Hitting The Gym And Reminding Us Why Safaree Is Happy To Lose His Friends Over Her
Erica Mena Keeping Safaree Happy
If you’ve been watching Love & Hip-Hop this season then you know that Safaree’s relationship with Erica Mena has caused quite a fuss with his buddies, namely Rich Dollaz and Joe Budden. Both men wanted to throw hands at Safaree for his new boo. Safaree simply doesn’t care. That’s how you know you whipped by the nethers of a lover. He doesn’t care who is mad, he’s just smashing her cakes to adamantium particles and living his best life.
Meanwhile Erica is looking as right and tight as ever thanks to her gym routines and, uh, diet. Take a look and see what has Safaree ready to fight everyone.
This photo is my motivation. No MORE SLACKING. I been so happy and eating i didn’t even notice. When your body is telling you something listen and do something about it. My cellulite is back. Cellulite is fat causing dimpling of the skin. So basically it’s fat that your body can’t break down and that your body doesn’t need. – I’m back to working out constantly but now it’s back to eating CLEAN. Cutting out all meat and back on my plant base diet. My trainer @mstischh has me training 6 days a week. Today I’m starting on a vegan meal plan with @cleaneatsbodyworks and I’m going to continue to do my @skinprologica cellulite treatments. Most important drinking LOTS of water to flash out what my body doesn’t need. Ladies it’s so important to keep yourself HEALTHY before anything. A Healthy body is a banging body. Putting in work and eating right is serious Love that you give to yourself. I wanted to share this because no body is perfect. What’s perfect is having the will power to change bad habits so that you can always be a better you. I’m 31 now. My aging process will always be fine wine honey. This is a promise 😉🥰 swimsuit: @bikinicrushswimwear
