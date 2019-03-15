Worth The Drama: Erica Mena Has Been Hitting The Gym And Reminding Us Why Safaree Is Happy To Lose His Friends Over Her

- By Bossip Staff
Erica Mena Keeping Safaree Happy

If you’ve been watching Love & Hip-Hop this season then you know that Safaree’s relationship with Erica Mena has caused quite a fuss with his buddies, namely Rich Dollaz and Joe Budden. Both men wanted to throw hands at Safaree for his new boo. Safaree simply doesn’t care. That’s how you know you whipped by the nethers of a lover. He doesn’t care who is mad, he’s just smashing her cakes to adamantium particles and living his best life.

Meanwhile Erica is looking as right and tight as ever thanks to her gym routines and, uh, diet. Take a look and see what has Safaree ready to fight everyone.

