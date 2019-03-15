Christchurch Catastrophe: 49 Muslims Killed And 20 Injured In Live-Streamed Terrorist Attack On Two New Zealand Mosques

49 Killed In Terrorist Attacks On Two New Zealand Mosques

Horrifying news coming out of New Zealand to start the morning.

49 Muslim worshippers have been pronounced dead and twenty more have been injured in a terrorist attack on TWO different mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand according USAToday. Police have arrested four people, three men and one woman, who are considered suspects. One of the men left a manifesto admitting that he is an Australian racist and has been planning this attack for two years. One of the men has been officially charged with murder.

The 17-minute live-stream attack was immediately uploaded from a helmet camera to social media and depicts the shooter loading his weapon, walking to the mosque, and immediately shooting the first person he sees at the door.

Len Peneha, a witness of the Masjid Al Noor shooting who lives next to the mosque, said he saw a man dressed in black enter the building. He reported hearing dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror. When he later went to the mosque to help, he reported finding carnage inside: “I saw dead people everywhere. There were three in the hallway, at the door leading into the mosque, and people inside the mosque,” he said.

Just to give you some context as to how devastating and uncommon this is, in 2017, the entire country of New Zealand reported 35 murders, the majority of those did not involve a gun according to Guardian. The last time that there was a mass shooting was in 1990 when 13 people were killed.

Our thoughts are with all those who are undoubtedly grieving right now.