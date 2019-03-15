Baby Mama #6? Model Allegedly Expecting Future’s Dirty Sprite Seed Shows Her Burgeoning Baby Bump

Eliza Reign Shows Off Her Baby Bump

The woman who claims she’s Future’s sixth baby mother is showing off her growing bump. As previously reported Haitian model Eliza Reign claimed that she and Future’s latest baby’s mother Joie Chavis were expecting at the same time and also claimed that a big MAD Future allegedly put a bounty out on her.

Eliza posted (and deleted) on Instagram, that she’s been sexually involved (unprotected) with the Dirty Sprite rapper for years and at first agreed to have an abortion paid for by Future until her doctor talked her out of it.

She then says she was threatened and an alleged bounty was put out on her—so she released details on her pregnancy to protect herself.

Now Eliza’s heavily pregnant and continuing to claim that Future’s latest child is on the way shortly. Eliza recently posed for a maternity shoot in Miami and posted a caption about someone giving her butterflies.

“The butterflies 🦋 he use to give me turned into tiny little feet,” Eliza captioned the photo.

Oh???

Congrats to the mommy to be—she looks great!

