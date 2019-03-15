Generation Gap: Peep The O’Jays Live Reactions To Cardi B, Travis Scott, And Other New School Rappers [Video]

The O’Jays React To Cardi B And Travis Scott Music

It’s often acknowledged that there is a generational divide when it comes to music. The aesthetic of popular music, especially Black music, has changed a whole lot since the days of the golden oldies.

The folks at Cocoabutter got the iconic O’Jays to sit down and react to some of the biggest artists’ music of the current era and when we tell you it is hilarious…

Do yourself a solid on this fine Friday and press play.

The Legendary O'Jays React to Travis Scott, Cardi B, and More! pic.twitter.com/rZDk7FKeiT — Cocoa Butter (@cocoabutterbf) March 14, 2019

Bruh…