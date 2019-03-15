For The Remix Lambs: Mariah Carey Enlists Stefflon Don For Fiery “A No No” Remix
- By Bossip Staff
The U.K. Spitter Elevates A Bop
No Mariah era is complete without a hip hop remix for the people.
Hot off the release of her acclaimed album Caution comes the remix to the 90s flavored bop “A No No.” Mariah enlisted the skills of U.K. spitter Stefflon Don to flip the track.
Check it out for yourself below and let us know if it’ll be on repeat or nah.
