Congratulations! Chance The Husband & Kirsten Corley Expecting Daughter #2

- By Bossip Staff

Kirsten Corley Chane Tha Rapper

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images / Getty

Chance The Rapper And Wife Expecting Their Second Child

The newlywed Bennetts are expecting. Just days after their wedding Chance The Rapper and his wife Kirsten Corley are announcing that they’re expecting their second child. Kirsten posted a pic of her burgeoning bump and Chance followed with a written note about their big news.

https://www.instagram.com/chancetherapper/?utm_source=ig_embed

This will be the second baby girl for Chance and Kirsten. Their first daughter, Kensli, was born in September 2015.

View this post on Instagram

QUEEN

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

In addition to their big baby news, the Bennetts have released a super sweet video from their opulent wedding. In it, you see Dave Chappelle and Kirk Franklin, as well as the elegant ceremony attended by their family and friends.

View this post on Instagram

It’s ok, if you’re coming with me.

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Congrats to the happy couple!

View this post on Instagram

The Bennetts

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Categories: Babies, Celebrity Seeds, Congratulations

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.