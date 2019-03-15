Congratulations! Chance The Husband & Kirsten Corley Expecting Daughter #2

Chance The Rapper And Wife Expecting Their Second Child

The newlywed Bennetts are expecting. Just days after their wedding Chance The Rapper and his wife Kirsten Corley are announcing that they’re expecting their second child. Kirsten posted a pic of her burgeoning bump and Chance followed with a written note about their big news.

https://www.instagram.com/chancetherapper/?utm_source=ig_embed

This will be the second baby girl for Chance and Kirsten. Their first daughter, Kensli, was born in September 2015.

In addition to their big baby news, the Bennetts have released a super sweet video from their opulent wedding. In it, you see Dave Chappelle and Kirk Franklin, as well as the elegant ceremony attended by their family and friends.

Congrats to the happy couple!