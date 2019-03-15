New Music: Anderson .Paak’s “King James” Is The Introduction To New Album ‘Ventura’ [Audio]
Anderson .Paak‘s last album, Oxnard, wasn’t really too well received by his core fans who only seem to want soulful, 2-step jams from Dr. Dre’s protege. If you’re one of those people, then you should enjoy this next selection.
.Paak dropped his new single “King James” that will appear on a brand new album called Ventura that set to drop on April 12.
That the funky bounce you were looking for?
