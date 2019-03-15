Beef City: Desus & Mero Hit The New York Streets To Find Out What The People Are Mad About [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Desus & Mero Find Out Why New Yorkers Got Beef
People in New York City are always mad at something, so the Bodega Boys decided to hit the streets to find out why all of these people got beef.
On Thursday night’s episode of Desus & Mero, the boys asked some of their fellow New Yorkers why they’re mad and the results are pure comedy. Peep the video down below to find out who these fans are beefing with.
