Love Wins: WeTV Announces Two-Part Special “Waka & Tammy Tie The Knot” [VIDEO]

Tammy Rivera And Waka Flocka’s Vow Renewal To Air On WeTV

Congratulations are in order for the Malphurs! After an emotional roller-coaster ride at Marriage Boot Camp, rapper Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy Rivera hit the re-set button on their relationship to renew their vows in a dream wedding on an all-new two part special “Waka & Tammy Tie the Knot,” airing on Thursday, March 21 and Thursday, March 28 at 8pm ET/PT on WE tv. The couple is ready to walk down the aisle again to say their I Do’s but rumors, temptations and meddling family threaten to derail their future. Check out the sneak peek below:

Obviously — we already know they made it down the aisle because we saw it go down on social media already but this should be really fun to watch riiiiight?!

