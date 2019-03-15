Pure Comedy: Damon Wayans Jr. Joins Kevin Hart For A Cheerleading Competition [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
People's Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

Damon Wayans Jr. & Kevin Hart Go Cheerleading Together

Kevin Hart and Damon Wayans Jr. are both used to having the spotlight on them, but in this episode of What The Fit, they both have to adjust to being on the sidelines for their shot at cheerleading stardom.

Watch below as both comedians learn the basics of the sport, eventually leading their own squad in a battle for cheer supremacy.

