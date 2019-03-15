Wakanda FOREVER: Marvel Adds Danai Gurira’s Name To ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster After Twitter Dragged Them By Their Box Office Receipts
- By Bossip Staff
The Studio Responds To Heavy Backlash
This week, Marvel had movie fans hype when they dropped the trailer and poster for Avengers: Endgame. All was thriving in Marvel Universe land until folks started noticing one big issue.
Rising star and Dora Milaje goddess Danai Gurira was pictured on the movie poster, but her name was nowhere to be found.
Twitter was NOT having it, and they went hard for Danai to make sure her greatness was fonted at the top of the poster just like every other actor.
Apparently, Marvel was listening because they swiftly added Danai’s name to the poster and re-released it. In a tweet, they wrote, “She should have been up there all this time.”
Uh, ya think?
Don’t play with them Black Panther (and Black fanbase) dollars Marvel!
The people were pleased…
You can catch Danai and the rest of the Avengers cast when the flick hits theaters April 26!
