Wakanda FOREVER: Marvel Adds Danai Gurira’s Name To ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster After Twitter Dragged Them By Their Box Office Receipts

The Studio Responds To Heavy Backlash

This week, Marvel had movie fans hype when they dropped the trailer and poster for Avengers: Endgame. All was thriving in Marvel Universe land until folks started noticing one big issue.

Rising star and Dora Milaje goddess Danai Gurira was pictured on the movie poster, but her name was nowhere to be found.

Every actor who appears on the poster has their name listed at the top………except Danai Gurira, the one Black woman. https://t.co/owZYC6yYXs — Donovan (@cxcope) March 14, 2019

Twitter was NOT having it, and they went hard for Danai to make sure her greatness was fonted at the top of the poster just like every other actor.

BLACK PANTHER star Danai Gurira is the only actor pictured whose name isn’t billed at the top. Her image is larger than some actors who do get that billing. The only one from the franchise’s best and most profitable movie, and yet? @MarvelStudios, this isn’t difficult. Fix this. https://t.co/22miymysgj — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 14, 2019

Apparently, Marvel was listening because they swiftly added Danai’s name to the poster and re-released it. In a tweet, they wrote, “She should have been up there all this time.”

Uh, ya think?

She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame poster. @DanaiGurira #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/5V1veWMxlz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

Don’t play with them Black Panther (and Black fanbase) dollars Marvel!

The people were pleased…

#WakandaForever Danai Gurira will have respect on her name at all times! pic.twitter.com/jDGRAppFt6 — Jason (King T'Challa Carol Danvers rights) (@EscaflowneClown) March 14, 2019

You can catch Danai and the rest of the Avengers cast when the flick hits theaters April 26!