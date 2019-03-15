Adult Swim Drops A Trailer for New Animated Series ‘Lazor Wulf’ With Vince Staples and DRAM [Video]

Vince Staples And DRAM Join New Show On Adult Swim

Vince Staples and DRAM are both taking their talents to the small screen and expanding their résumés with starring roles in an animated series titled Lazor Wulf for Adult Swim.

As you could probably guess from the title, the show will follow a wolf with a laser on his back along with his group of friends in their fictional town of Strongburg. In addition to Vince Staples and DRAM, the series will also star comedian Quinta Brunson, Judnick Mayard, Andre Pascoe, Reginald VelJohnson, J.D. Witherspoon, and WWE’s Big E.

Peep the show’s first trailer down below. Lazor Wulf will premiere with two episodes at midnight on April 7 on Adult Swim.