Wifey Got Him: Meet The Curly-Haired Cutie Holding Raz B Down Through This Distressful Millennium Tour

Raz B’s Wifey Kallee Brookes Holds Him Down On Tour After He Almost Quit

Earlier this week Raz B seemed triggered by his alleged sex abuser while on tour with B2K, but he’s keeping himself surrounded by his wifey.

Yesterday, Raz B was spotted with his girlfriend Kalle Brookes. TMZ spotted the couple hours before the group took the stage in Rochester, NY. Raz B reveals to cameras that he does feel “unappreciated” by his group on tour, but he’s pushing through with hopes of better communication. He also hinted at getting stronger security.

Meanwhile, you can literally see Kallee hold him down here. He grips her hand and pulls her closer as the questions get tough…hit play to see.

According to IMDB, Kallee is a 31-year-old actress from Los Angeles. She’s appeared in over a dozen t.v. series.

It seems like Kallee Brookes and Raz B are in love. Good for them!