My, My, My: New Zealand Mass Murderer Says It Was Clueless Candace Owens & Her Split Ends That “Influenced” Him “Above All”

New Zealand Mass Murderer Says Candace Owens “Influenced” Him, Candace Owens Responds

After a 28-year-old white supremacist, who describes himself as a “regular white man,” livestreamed himself murdering 49 worshipers in a New Zealand mosque, new reports reveal his biggest influence. In his manifesto, the mass murderer says it was none other than Candace Owens.

According to the NY Post, Brenton Tarrant wrote within the 74-page document that it was the ever embarrassing conservative commentator who radicalized him the most:

“Yes, the person that has influenced me above all was Candace Owens.” “Each time she spoke I was stunned by her insights and her own views helped push me further and further into the belief of violence over meekness,” he continued, according to the site. “Though I will have to disavow some of her beliefs, the extreme actions she calls for me are too much, even for my tastes.”

Hit the flip to see what clueless Candace has to say for herself.